Heart attacks: Everything you want to know about one of leading causes of death

But to deal with a problem, you must first "know your enemy." So let's look closely at one of the world's biggest killers. Also, if you are worried about your risk of a heart attack, you must seek a healthcare professional's advice above any other source of information (including this article) because everyone is in a different situation.

What causes a heart attack?

A heart attack is a severe medical condition that occurs when the blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, causing damage to the heart muscle. The most common cause of a heart attack is the buildup of plaque (made up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances) in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart. This buildup of plaque is known as atherosclerosis (a form of arteriosclerosis in which the blood vessels carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body), and it can cause the arteries to become narrowed and hardened over time.

Heart attacks account for one third of all annual deaths. FG Trade/iStock

When a plaque ruptures, a blood clot can form at the site, blocking the blood flow to the heart muscle. This blockage stops blood flow to the heart muscle, which can damage or kill the heart tissue. If not treated promptly, a heart attack can be fatal. Several factors can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis and increase the risk of a heart attack.

These include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, family history of heart disease, age, sex, and stress. Smoking is a significant risk factor for heart disease, as it can damage the lining of the arteries, making it easier for plaque to build up. High blood pressure and high cholesterol levels can also lead to plaque buildup in the arteries.

Diabetes can increase the risk of heart disease by damaging the blood vessels and nerves that control the heart and blood vessels. Obesity and lack of physical activity can also raise the risk of heart disease by making other risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes more likely. A family history of heart disease can also increase the risk of heart attack, as genetics can play a role in the development of atherosclerosis and in risk factors such as blood pressure levels. Age and gender are also significant risk factors, with men over the age of 45 and women over the age of 55 at higher risk.