For the first time, a study has shown that cardiac amyloidosis, a deadly heart condition, can be reversed.

Cardiac amyloidosis is a heart disorder caused by deposits of an abnormal protein called amyloid in the heart tissue. The amyloid deposits disrupt the normal functioning of the heart and impede the heart's ability to pump blood effectively.

Cardiac amyloidosis has no cure. Additionally, it is difficult to diagnose due to its wide variety of symptoms and similarity to other heart conditions, with most people dying within four years of diagnosis.

However, scientists have now offered hope. In a groundbreaking study, scientists have observed a spontaneous reversal of transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis or ATTR in the heart, caused by amyloid deposits formed of the blood protein TTR.