People with HIV can be protected against hepatitis B with a three-dose vaccine regimen

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase 3 ACTG A5379 clinical study.

HIV, which we can describe as the great epidemic of the 1980s, can be transmitted through blood and sexual intercourse. Many people lost their lives due to the lack of treatment for HIV at that time. However, this treatment could be a silver lining for reducing the spread of the virus.

As stated in the release, HBV causes chronic hepatitis B infection and can lead to progressive liver disease. Co-infection of HIV with HBV increases the risk of liver-related disease and death in HIV-positive individuals, including those on antiretroviral therapy.

Ten percent of adults in the U.S. who are infected with HIV also have hepatitis B, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. HIV-positive individuals have a lower likelihood of developing a protective immune response to HBV vaccination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the HEPLISAV-B vaccine, produced by Dynavax Technologies Corp. in Emeryville, California, as a two-dose vaccination schedule for adults in 2017. On the other hand, little was understood about its anti-HIV actions.