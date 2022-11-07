Miraculous breast cancer vaccine passes first human trials that went on for 20 years

During the phase one trials, the experimental breast cancer vaccine has proved to be safe and highly effective in preventing the growth of human epidermal growth receptor 2 (HER2) cancer tumor cells.

Many previous studies confirm that high levels of HER2 protein in the body are responsible for causing the most complex, aggressive, and rapidly spreading type of breast cancer in women. In fact, excess production of HER2 protein accounts for 30% of all breast cancer cases. Therefore, the new vaccine might turn out to be a groundbreaking discovery in the field of modern medicine.

Decoding the decade-long breast cancer vaccine research

Breast cancer cells. National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Human breast cells contain the HER2 receptor and the main function of this protein is to govern the growth and multiplication of breast cells. However, in the case of HER2-positive cancer, an excess of HER2 protein is produced by the cells which further leads to uncontrolled cell division and growth. Eventually causing cancerous tumors in the breast region.

Unlike cervical cancer and some other types of breast cancer, HER2-positive breast cancer is not hereditary, so it does not pass from parents to children. However, it’s a very persistent disease because even after treatment, there are good chances it may reoccur. During their study, while looking for the factors that lead to the re-occurrence of HER2 cancer, the researchers observed something very interesting.

They noticed that HER2-positive cancer didn’t reoccur in patients who developed a special cytotoxic immunity (in which the body creates cells that are capable of killing cancer cells). Such patients had higher survival rates than those who lack the cytotoxic immune response. Based on these findings and further research work, the authors developed a DNA vaccine that could trigger cytotoxic immunity in the affected cells.