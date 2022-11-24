Here's everything you need to know about HIV and AIDS

How is HIV transmitted?

HIV is a sexually transmitted disease (STD). It can be transmitted through body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluid, anal mucus, as well as breast milk. But it cannot be passed on by saliva, sweat, or coming into contact with unbroken skin. Therefore, HIV cannot be transmitted by closed-mouth or "social" kissing, hugging, shaking hands, sharing a toilet, or sharing items such as cups, plates, cutlery, or bed linen.

Plus, HIV cannot be transmitted via insects or pets, either.

Having anal or vaginal sex without condoms, sharing needles, syringes, or other drug-injection supplies, sharing sex toys, and mother-to-baby transmission are the most common ways people contract HIV.

The only way to know your HIV status is getting tested. mixetto/iStock

What are the stages of HIV?

If left untreated, people with HIV can progress from having no symptoms to ill health and eventually late-stage HIV, also known as AIDS.

Stage 1: Acute HIV infection

Within two to four weeks after HIV transmission, some people may experience a short illness often mistaken for the flu. This is called seroconversion illness or primary or acute HIV infection.

The flu-like symptoms may include fever, chills, rash, night sweats, muscle aches, and more. The duration of these symptoms can range from a few days to several weeks, while some people show no symptoms at all.

These symptoms alone are not enough to think that you may have HIV. But if you have such symptoms and think you may have been exposed to HIV, you can consider getting tested.

Stage 2: Chronic HIV infection

During this stage, which is also known as asymptomatic HIV infection or clinical latency, HIV is still active, but it multiplies at very low levels. While some people can live with this stage for 10 to 15 years without showing any symptoms, others can go through it faster.

In the case of starting to take HIV medicines as prescribed, people may never progress into the 3rd stage, AIDS. Otherwise, viral load - the amount of HIV in the blood - increases, and the person eventually moves into the AIDS stage.