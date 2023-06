Lately, there has been a lot of buzz around AI's use in medical diagnosis, especially lung cancer detection.

Scientists in different parts of the world have proposed AI programs that claim to accurately read chest X-rays and make the work of radiologists both easy and quick.

These recent development hints at the positive changes that AI can bring in the field of lung cancer diagnosis, but what’s the guarantee that every AI program will always be 100 percent right?

To figure out the answer to this complex question, researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) examined some factors that affect the performance of AI programs that detect lung nodules (abnormal growths in lungs) by reading chest X-rays.