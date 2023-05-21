ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
3D ceramic printing
Hammerhead sharks
Discovery in Earth's core
Germline mutation in vertebrates
The science behind procrastination
2,500-year-old underground settlement

High schooler designs app to prevent suicide through early detection

He says his app predicted suicide risk with 98 percent accuracy.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| May 21, 2023 08:50 AM EST
Created: May 21, 2023 08:50 AM EST
health
The app predicts those at riks for suicide..jpg
The app predicts those at risk for suicide.

PonyWang/iStock 

A senior at The Woodlands College Park High School, in a suburb outside Houston, U.S. has designed an app that uses AI to scan text for signs of suicide risk. Siddhu Pachipala believes it could be used to replace outdated methods of diagnosis.

This is according to a report by NPR published on Saturday.

"Our writing patterns can reflect what we're thinking, but it hasn't really been extended to this extent," he told the news outlet.

Pachipala’s app called SuiSensor is based on sound scientific principles. He used sample data from a medical study, based on journal entries by adults,to provide the foundation for his algorithm.

Related

Now, he says his app predicted suicide risk with 98 percent accuracy and even generated a contact list of local clinicians.

Experts are already seeing promise in the development.

“Machine learning is helping us get better. As we get more and more data, we're able to improve the system," said Matt Nock, a professor of psychology at Harvard University, who studies self-harm in young people. "But chat bots aren't going to be the silver bullet."

In addition, Colorado-based psychologist Nathaan Demers, who oversees mental health websites and apps, argued that there is a palace for personalized tools like Pachipala's to help fill a void where needed most.

Most Popular

"When you walk into CVS, there's that blood pressure cuff," Demers said. "And maybe that's the first time that someone realizes, 'Oh, I have high blood pressure. I had no idea.'”

Entering a competition

To get more exposure the high schooler entered his invention into the Regeneron Science Talent Search, an 81-year-old national science and math competition.

The judges noted that, "His work suggests that the semantics in an individual's writing could be correlated with their psychological health and risk of suicide."

As a result, he did rather well, placing ninth overall at the competition and winning a $50,000 prize.

Pachipala now says its time to revolutionize how we approach suicide prevention.

"I think we don't do that enough: trying to address [suicide intervention] from an innovation perspective," he told NPR. "I think that we've stuck to the status quo for a long time."

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/07/image/jpeg/halazPV1ZMgRyeFSHY4QRfgiWEerzD2AShKIolXb.jpg
Spider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humans
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/24/image/png/K9oj1voZEaFCD46qxQ4fJbZ0Dqp6ueyAJt5LMRtT.png
Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging population
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/6t5uLfzrXYfxtzAhwtnge9DZNLM49IWQXQv5XdUd.jpg
New invention of "counterportation" brings closer first-ever wormholes
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/f5JNjPMNA1xpSbbCFMVKqUBFtdXU7OsdOJwz8Jg8.jpg
iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsolete
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/12/image/jpeg/li4ov460S966ypBT4yqhWhMFXbE0xce8v74Xar6W.png
Australian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural area
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/08/image/jpeg/DhrinAypHMYfomDg0dGnYCt3cKZih17mRHi712Cq.jpg
Cosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlement
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/03/image/jpeg/sQg89hUPuipNvQJDqSovDbWAIjYwJAe84Fg0788u.jpg
Nanowires in the oceans can conduct electricity and combat climate change
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/10/image/jpeg/FMmhKKgAG4KZXdGWpPwtKaWA9lJf2m32kXuoSzgI.webp
China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval base
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/NVeA8k47X74crSlYxIu8ymYaOn25rNgvGOLSJzdB.jpg
Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expert
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/16/image/jpeg/Jzg8md5wc5CHeXMAku17c35yJYjOY5khNQ1z0lwc.jpg
These robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockages
More Stories
innovationEx-NASA Space Shuttle astronaut has a plan to get humans to Mars fast
Chris Young| 2/14/2023
innovationCan engineers change the world? Why we need to rethink a widely-held belief about tech
Paul Ratner| 9/12/2022
innovationTiny but mighty: YouTuber turns wizard with PCB motors
Deena Theresa| 7/28/2022