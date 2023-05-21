High schooler designs app to prevent suicide through early detection

A senior at The Woodlands College Park High School, in a suburb outside Houston, U.S. has designed an app that uses AI to scan text for signs of suicide risk. Siddhu Pachipala believes it could be used to replace outdated methods of diagnosis.

This is according to a report by NPR published on Saturday.

"Our writing patterns can reflect what we're thinking, but it hasn't really been extended to this extent," he told the news outlet.

Pachipala’s app called SuiSensor is based on sound scientific principles. He used sample data from a medical study, based on journal entries by adults,to provide the foundation for his algorithm.