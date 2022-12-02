Breakthrough HIV vaccine triumphs in phase 1 clinical trial

The vaccine was made of an engineered version of a protein that lives on the HIV, reported Business Insider. A preventative HIV vaccine should elicit the production of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) that can recognize various diverse strains of HIV and protect the patient against infection.

However, so far, triggering bnAbs through vaccination has been impossible. Therefore, the researchers designed the key particle in the vaccine in such a way as to prepare the body to generate these neutralizing antibodies.

Researchers have been trying for more than 40 years to develop a vaccine for HIV. However, efforts were met with less success due to HIV's tendency to mutate. Excluding a few high-profile cases, no one has been cured of an HIV infection.

The technique can train the body to recognize various strains of HIV

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative announced the start of this Phase 1 clinical trial in 2018. Overall, 48 participants, aged 18 to 50, received the vaccine candidate or a placebo. Thirty-five out of 36 of those were dosed with the experimental vaccine, and their body showed the activation of the bnAb-precursor B cells, which is the first step toward immunity.

According to William Schief, a professor in the department of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research, and one of the study authors, this technique can train the immune system to recognize globally occurring HIV subtypes.