You might be carrying a bacteria that will attack you once you are hospitalized

Some patients might never know, but it is possible some deadly bacteria are hiding inside their bodies and just waiting for something to trigger their activity. Such bacteria don’t cause any harm to healthy individuals but often lead to life-threatening infections in their hosts and other hospitalized patients.

The shocking mice experiment

The researchers were testing catheters on mice and discovered that urinary tract infections (UTIs) emerged in mice's bodies soon after the experiment. Catheters are sterile (bacteria-free) tubes that are inserted in a patient’s body before surgery to drain out the urine stored in his or her bladder.

Surprisingly, soon after the mice experiment, Acinetobacter baumannii, a gram-negative bacteria that cause UTIs, lung infections, and various other health issues in humans, emerged and started multiplying in the mice's bodies.

No trace of A. baumannii was found in the mice bladder before the experiment. The catheter was also free from any bacteria. Still, the mice developed an infection because the bacteria was actually hiding inside the mice’s bladder cells.

The study authors believe hospitalized human patients who are supposed to undergo surgery could also get deadly bacterial infections in the same way as the mice. Therefore, it is important to screen a patient for any such bacteria before surgery because no matter how clean or sterile the hospital is —- You can’t prevent patients from catching deadly infections from themselves.

One of the study authors and a professor at WUSTL, Mario Feldman, said, “This study shows that patients may be unwittingly carrying the bacteria into the hospital themselves, and that has implications for infection control."