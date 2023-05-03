5 ways AI is transforming healthcare

AI can analyze vast amounts of medical data to recognize patterns or spot abnormalities

AI chatbots are being used as virtual health assistants

AI can also help pharmaceutical scientists find promising drug molecules

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been transforming many industries, and healthcare is no exception.

The application of AI technologies in healthcare has been allowing for more efficient patient care in many ways. For example, by analyzing large amounts of data and medical images in record time, AI can enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and even predict disease in some cases.

These are the five key ways that AI is changing healthcare.

1) Personalized medicine: how AI is tailoring treatments to the individual

Personalized medicine, also known as precision medicine, is an approach to healthcare that uses the individual’s genetic makeup to determine a custom disease prevention plan or a tailored treatment with fewer adverse reactions.