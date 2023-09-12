New study shows how vaping affects immune cell activity

The usage of vaping or e-cigarettes continues to witness a rise in popularity worldwide. This trend poses significant risks to its users, including lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Now, a study has revealed that e-cigarette vapor may prevent frontline immune cells, neutrophils, from functioning normally, as even a little smoke exposure lowers cell activity.

The study by researchers from the University of Birmingham evaluated the effects of direct exposure to nicotine-containing and nicotine-free e-cigarette vapor on the function of human neutrophils.

The results are significant since earlier studies have demonstrated that lung harm from smoking might result from neutrophil destruction. In a healthy state, neutrophils typically defend the lungs by traveling from the blood to the area of potential damage before performing a number of preventive tasks.