When it comes to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), most people are aware of diseases like AIDS, herpes, syphilis, and gonorrhea.

However, many people may be unaware of the risks associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), the most common STI affecting millions of humans annually. The US alone presently has 20 million HPV patients.

While the infection is generally harmless in 90 percent of cases, resolving without any medical complications, the CDC cautions that if the infections persist for more than two years, it could cause severe health problems such as cancer.

“HPV can cause cervical and other cancers, including cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis, or anus. It can also cause cancer in the back of the throat called oropharyngeal cancer,” the CDC notes.