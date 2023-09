The economics of space travel make an often-glossed-over aspect of human life complicated— human health. Sure, medicines taken to space from Earth could treat a common cold. But what if the concern were more serious, like a bone injury?

Interesting Engineering has previously written about the five major challenges to healthcare in space, one of which is distance from the Earth. Keeping astronauts safe, sane, and healthy during long-term missions has fueled a demand for space-based healthcare.

Redwire Corporation, a leader in space infrastructure, announced a milestone that could transform this very aspect: a human knee meniscus 3D printed with bioink using its upgraded 3D BioFabrication Facility (BFF) on the International Space Station (ISS). This facility allows for the printing with a variety of human cells, which isn’t possible in the presence of gravity.