IBM unveils world's first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research

Mrigakshi Dixit
| Mar 27, 2023 09:07 AM EST
Created: Mar 27, 2023 09:07 AM EST
health
Inside an IBM Quantum System One.
IBM 

Recently, IBM and the Cleveland Clinic unveiled a quantum computer that could advance medical innovation like never before. The IBM Quantum System One was created to crunch large amounts of data at high speeds.

The quantum computer is now operational on the clinic's Ohio campus. 

The computer installation is part of a 10-year collaboration between IBM and Cleveland called the Discovery Accelerator.

"This is a pivotal milestone in our innovative partnership with IBM, as we explore new ways to apply the power of quantum computing to healthcare," said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO of Cleveland Clinic, in a press statement

The new quantum computer

It is said to be the world's first quantum computer solely dedicated to healthcare research.

A quantum computer is a rapidly developing technology that uses quantum phenomena to solve complex problems that conventional computers can’t handle.

The clinic's computer is noted to be five feet tall. It will be used to advance medicine development, identify treatments for complex diseases, find new molecules to create effective drugs, sequence genes for cancer research, and even create jobs in the technology sector.

"This technology holds tremendous promise in revolutionizing healthcare and expediting progress toward new cares, cures, and solutions for patients. Quantum and other advanced computing technologies will help researchers tackle historic scientific bottlenecks and potentially find new treatments for patients with diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, and diabetes,” said Mihaljevic. 

The Discovery Accelerator's goal is to accelerate healthcare and life sciences research in the world. This collaboration, which was announced in 2021, aims to advance biomedical research by combining the power of artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud computing, and quantum computing.

According to the press release, the other initiatives of this collaboration include developing a quantum-based prediction model for cardiovascular risk after non-cardiac surgery, using AI for genome sequencing, and searching large drug-target databases to help patients with diseases like Alzheimer's.

