IBM unveils world's first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research

"This is a pivotal milestone in our innovative partnership with IBM, as we explore new ways to apply the power of quantum computing to healthcare," said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO of Cleveland Clinic, in a press statement.

The new quantum computer

It is said to be the world's first quantum computer solely dedicated to healthcare research.

A quantum computer is a rapidly developing technology that uses quantum phenomena to solve complex problems that conventional computers can’t handle.

The clinic's computer is noted to be five feet tall. It will be used to advance medicine development, identify treatments for complex diseases, find new molecules to create effective drugs, sequence genes for cancer research, and even create jobs in the technology sector.

"This technology holds tremendous promise in revolutionizing healthcare and expediting progress toward new cares, cures, and solutions for patients. Quantum and other advanced computing technologies will help researchers tackle historic scientific bottlenecks and potentially find new treatments for patients with diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, and diabetes,” said Mihaljevic.