These images show how your brain lights up when you crave food or drugs

Neuromarker could boost substance use disorder treatment

Ultimately, the researchers said they identified a pattern of brain activity that could be used to predict the intensity of drug and food cravings using only fMRI images.

The newly-observed pattern — dubbed "Neurobiological Craving Signature (NCS)" — includes activity in brain areas that have previously been linked to addiction.

They did this by using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) data and self-reported assessments of cravings from 99 volunteers — some of whom were drug users and others not. The scientists collected the brain data while the volunteers viewed images of drugs and food, and the individuals also rated how highly they craved the items they saw.

Pop-out rectangles show the multivariate pattern for selected clusters of interest. Nature Springer

The new pattern works for many different substances, according to the scientists. "It’s really a biomarker for craving and addiction," Kober explained. "There’s something common across all of these substance use disorders that is captured in a moment of craving.”

What's more, Kober pointed out that it "gives us a really granular understanding of how these regions interact with and predict the subjective experience of craving."

However, though NCS shows a great deal of promise for creating new medical treatments and diagnosis methods, Kober did concede that it's not yet ready for clinical use and it requires further validation. The next step, she said, is to understand the network of brain regions associated with NCS more clearly in a bid to determine whether the pattern can predict how individuals will respond to treatments for substance use disorders.