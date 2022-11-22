Creepy HIV memory forces a patient's immune system to keep him always sick

So whether a cell contains HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) protein or is free from it after ART, if it has ever been infected with HIV, it is likely to undergo inflammation forever. Lead researcher and professor of microbiology at GWU, Michael Bukrinsky, told IE, "Inflammation is the critical component of many, if not most, diseases associated with controlled HIV infection, the major of which are cardiovascular and neurocognitive disorders"

He further added, "Our study demonstrated that immune cells acquire a pro-inflammatory memory that makes them overproduce inflammatory factors even when no viral protein is around, thus supporting persistent inflammation"

When a natural immune response starts working like HIV memory

HIV (in yellow) attacking a human cell. National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

According to the researchers, the expression of pro-inflammatory genes is the essence of inflammation. They refer to the continuous expression of such genes in HIV patients as immunologic memory. It is a natural response of the human body cells to develop an immune memory for rapid action against an infection that also affected a person in the past.

This type of memory has also been described previously for other infections, including COVID, but this is the first time it has been noticed in the case of HIV. The current study reveals that immunologic memory in HIV patients is the root cause of prolonged inflammation. In order to prove the same, they performed an interesting experiment with human immune cells.

They cultured some immune cells in the lab and then divided them into two groups. The cells in the first group were exposed to the HIV protein called Nef. They received the same dose of Nef as found in the cells of patients with controlled HIV infection (virus count is so low that it can not be detected in a viral load test).