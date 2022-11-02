In a first, scientists observed a hybrid virus that evades immune system

Coinfection with influenza A and RSV

Ten to 30 percent of all respiratory viral infections, which are common among children, are caused by coinfections. Although some earlier research suggests that coinfections do not affect the course of the disease, others reported an increase in cases of viral pneumonia, therefore the clinical impact of viral coinfections is still unknown.

In their laboratory-based research on human lung cell samples, researchers found that coinfection with influenza A and RSV could lead to the emergence of two new hybrid virus particles, with the potential to bypass immunity. They also used super-resolution microscopy, live-cell imaging, and cryo-electron tomography (Cryo-ET) to see the hybrid virus particles that contain genetic information from both influenza A and RSV. And using the entry mechanism from the RSV virus, one of the hybrid virus particles managed to infect new cells with influenza A and enabled them to evade the immune response.

Researchers think the new findings give insight into previously unknown interactions between respiratory viruses. The interactions could help scientists understand why some patients coinfected with more than one virus experience more severe effects and require more complicated medical care.

"This was an unexpected but very exciting discovery that challenges what we know about how viral particles are formed within a cell. Our next steps are to find out if hybrid particles are formed in patients with coinfections, and to identify which virus combinations can generate hybrid particles, although our working assumption is that only few respiratory viruses will form hybrid viruses," said Professor Pablo Murcia from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research.