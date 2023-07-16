India gives 1.4 billion people healthcare thanks to technology

How do you provide cost effective healthcare to a population that is nearly 5 times the size of the US? India is making use of technology to meet this challenge according to a report by Forbes published on Sunday.

The initiative is the project of India’s latest Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was first introduced in 2018. The launch of “Ayushman Bharat,” the world’s largest free healthcare program, saw the project separated into two sections: the Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) that focuses on the delivery of comprehensive primary and diagnostic care and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY), which provides more than 550 million people with coverage of Rs. 5 lakhs per family, per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations, reported Forbes.