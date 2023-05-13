New study finds insulin pump amongst the best treatments for diabetic kids

A new study is highlighting the best treatment for children suffering from type 1 diabetes. The research found that a real-time continuous glucose monitor (CGM) plus an insulin pump had a “significantly” higher time in range of 70 percent.

This is according to a report published on diaTribe Learn on Friday.

“Curing diabetes is the ‘holy grail,’” told the news outlet Dr. Klemen Dovc, pediatric endocrinologist at the University Children’s Hospital in Ljubljana, assistant professor at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia and lead of the new study.

Docs and his team used a global data registry to sample 5,219 youths under 21 years old with type 1 diabetes from 21 different countries. The researcher praised the new work.