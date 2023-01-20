Intermittent fasting has limited effect on weight loss, study finds

Researchers recruited about 550 adult patients from three major healthcare systems for the study. Participants used an app called "Daily 24" to report their sleeping and eating habits for up to six months. These reports were then used as a barometer for people's routine eating and sleeping behavior.

The data collected through the app was used as a barometer for people's routine eating and sleeping behavior. Additionally, the researchers kept track of the participants' health outcomes, including weight, through electronic medical records before and after the study began. Researchers tracked the participant's weight over six years.

The frequency and smaller meals are the keys to weight loss

The results suggest that the timing of meals is not linked to long-term weight loss. Instead, the frequency and smaller meals were associated with weight loss.

"Based on other studies that have come out, including ours, we are starting to think that timing of meals through the day most likely doesn't immediately result in weight loss," said Dr. Wendy Bennett, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

The study also showed that the average daily number of large (estimated at more than 1,000 calories) and medium meals (estimated at 500-1,000 calories) led to weight increases.

In contrast, small meals (estimated at less than 500 calories) were associated with decreasing weight, suggesting that overall caloric intake remains a key contributor to weight gain.

Limitations of the study

While the study provides valuable insights, it should not be taken as the definitive answer on the topic of intermittent fasting and weight loss. The authors noted a need for more research on a more diverse population.