An intestinal bacteria may be the key to living to 100

Researchers from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research at the University of Copenhagen have found that an intestinal bacteria may be the key to a long and healthy life.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

The research examined 176 healthy Japanese centenarians and found a common trait: a unique combination of intestinal bacteria and bacterial viruses.

“We are always eager to find out why some people live extremely long lives. Previous research has shown that the intestinal bacteria of old Japanese citizens produce brand new molecules that make them resistant to pathogenic – that is, disease-promoting – microorganisms. And if their intestines are better protected against infection, well, then that is probably one of the things that cause them to live longer than others,” said Postdoc Joachim Johansen, who is first author of the new study.