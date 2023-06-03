An intestinal bacteria may be the key to living to 100

An intestinal bacteria may be the key to living to 100A new study examined 176 healthy Japanese centenarians.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 03, 2023 08:28 AM ESTCreated: Jun 03, 2023 08:28 AM ESThealthA bacteria may be the key to living to 100.skynesher/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research at the University of Copenhagen have found that an intestinal bacteria may be the key to a long and healthy life.This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.The research examined 176 healthy Japanese centenarians and found a common trait: a unique combination of intestinal bacteria and bacterial viruses.“We are always eager to find out why some people live extremely long lives. Previous research has shown that the intestinal bacteria of old Japanese citizens produce brand new molecules that make them resistant to pathogenic – that is, disease-promoting – microorganisms. And if their intestines are better protected against infection, well, then that is probably one of the things that cause them to live longer than others,” said Postdoc Joachim Johansen, who is first author of the new study. See Also Related Could 'reviving' 100,000-year-old bacteria be key to future antibiotics? Biotech says yes Unlocking nature's secrets: Engineers create bacteria with unnatural amino acid synthesis abilities Inside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found The research indicates that specific viruses in the intestines can have a beneficial effect on the intestinal flora and thus on overall health and longevity.Billions of viruses “Our intestines contain billions of viruses living of and inside bacteria, and they could not care less about human cells; instead, they infect the bacterial cells. And seeing as there are hundreds of different types of bacteria in our intestines, there are also lots of bacterial viruses,” said Associate Professor Simon Rasmussen, last author of the new study.“We found great biological diversity in both bacteria and bacterial viruses in the centenarians. High microbial diversity is usually associated with a healthy gut microbiome. And we expect people with a healthy gut microbiome to be better protected against aging related diseases,” says Joachim Johansen.The researchers proceeded to use a new algorithm to map the intestinal bacteria and bacterial viruses of the centenarians.“We want to understand the dynamics of the intestinal flora. How do the different kinds of bacteria and viruses interact? How can we engineer a microbiome that can help us live healthy, long lives? Are some bacteria better than others? Using the algorithm, we are able to describe the balance between viruses and bacteria,” explained Rasmussen.Now, the scientists are seeking to pinpoint exactly what the optimal balance of viruses and bacteria looks like for a healthy disease-free long life.“We have learned that if a virus pays a bacterium a visit, it may actually strengthen the bacterium. The viruses we found in the healthy Japanese centenarians contained extra genes that could boost the bacteria. We learned that they were able to boost the transformation of specific molecules in the intestines, which might serve to stabilize the intestinal flora and counteract inflammation,” explained Johansen.“If you discover bacteria and viruses that have a positive effect on the human intestinal flora, the obvious next step is to find out whether only some or all of us have them. If we are able to get these bacteria and their viruses to move in with the people who do not have them, more people could benefit from them,” added in the statement Rasmussen.The study is published in Nature Microbiology.Study abstract:Distinct gut microbiome ecology may be implicated in the prevention of aging-related diseases as it influences systemic immune function and resistance to infections. Yet, the viral component of the microbiome throughout different stages in life remains unexplored. Here we present a characterization of the centenarian gut virome using previously published metagenomes from 195 individuals from Japan and Sardinia. Compared with gut viromes of younger adults (>18 yr) and older individuals (>60 yr), centenarians had a more diverse virome including previously undescribed viral genera, such as viruses associated with Clostridia. A population shift towards higher lytic activity was also observed. Finally, we investigated phage-encoded auxiliary functions that influence bacterial physiology, which revealed an enrichment of genes supporting key steps in sulfate metabolic pathways. Phage and bacterial members of the centenarian microbiome displayed an increased potential for converting methionine to homocysteine, sulfate to sulfide and taurine to sulfide. A greater metabolic output of microbial hydrogen sulfide in centenarians may in turn support mucosal integrity and resistance to pathobionts. 