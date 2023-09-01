Is medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?

Fertility treatments have evolved significantly in recent years.

New treatment options are becoming available all the time.

Recent advances include eliminating injections in IVF treatment and improvements in male fertility treatments.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 6 adults around the world experience infertility, or about 17.5% of the adult population.

This stark statistic underlines the impact fertility challenges have on countless lives around the world.

Once fraught with uncertainty, fertility treatments have evolved significantly over the past decades. From the early days of in vitro fertilization (IVF) to the latest breakthroughs, the field of reproductive medicine has achieved a great deal of progress.

The invention of IVF represented a revolutionary leap forward for those facing the challenges of infertility. Louise Brown, the world's first test-tube baby, was born in 1978, marking a historic moment in fertility research.