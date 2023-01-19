J&J's HIV vaccine trial discontinued due to ineffectiveness

The virus' ability to mutate rapidly prevents it from being identified by the host's immune system. Further, during an infection, the virus infects the T-lymphocytes, the very cells tasked to fight an infection, turning it into a reservoir from which new waves of infection can be easily launched.

The Mosaico Study

The investigational vaccine candidate developed by Janssen consisted of a mosaic of different subtypes of HIV presented to the immune system through a vector called adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26.Mos4.HIV). The different subtypes were delivered through four vaccination visits in one year.

A mix of soluble gp140 proteins, a component of the viral envelope that plays a crucial role in the virus interacting with the host cells, was also administered during visits three and four. These proteins were administered along with aluminum phosphate, which serves as an adjuvant to increase the immune response against the infection.

The trial began in 2019 and included 3,900 cisgender men (men who have always identified as male) and transgender individuals who have sex with cisgender men and transgender individuals at over 50 sites in Europe, South America, and the U.S.