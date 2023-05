Millions of people throughout the world suffer from depression, which is a serious global health issue. However, current antidepressant medications have many major drawbacks. Addressing this issue, scientists from the Tokyo University of Science and the University of Tsukuba have developed a new, very effective antidepressant medication that has few side effects and operates rapidly to relieve the symptoms of depression. The new study has been reported in the journal Neuropharmacology.

Delta Opioid Receptors: The key to effective antidepressant therapy?

It is well recognized that Delta Opioid Receptors (DOPs) are crucial for the emergence of depression and related conditions. DOP agonists have thus been identified by researchers as possible antidepressant medications with more efficacy and fewer side effects than most currently available medications. The effectiveness of KNT-127, a selective DOP agonist, was evaluated by the researchers in their study using a mouse model of depression.