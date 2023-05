It sounds like a fairy tale life, but for Jo Cameron, living pain free and without serious anxiety or fear — ever — is just another day in her remarkable life, and now researchers think they've isolated the "junk" gene that lets her live the most enviable of human experiences.

Cameron, who lives in Scotland, was discovered very late in life to have never experienced pain or even serious anxiety or fear in all her years. At age 65, Cameron went to see a doctor to see about an issue she was having with her hip, whereupon doctors found severe joint degeneration which should have put her in debilitating pain.