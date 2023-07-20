Juul's new high-tech vape can verify a user's age

Juul, the e-cigarette brand which was banned in the US last year, is once again seeking the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for a new and updated version of its product.

The new e-cigarette has new technology that will restrict access to anyone underage. The product will come with a mobile and web-based app enabling age-verification technology. The technology includes “device-locking, and real-time product information and usage insights for age-verified consumers with industry-leading data-privacy protections,” said the company in a press release.

Juul has submitted a Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), which is an FDA prerequisite that demands a company provide scientific data that demonstrates a product is appropriate for the protection of public health.