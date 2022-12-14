Alcoholics to be given ketamine to overcome addiction in largest-ever trial

The latest trial is a follow-up on the positive result of an earlier proof-of-concept phase II trial by the Ketamine for Reduction of Alcohol Relapse team, which determined if the treatment was safe.

Building on an earlier, positive trial

Anne Lingford-Hughes, professor of Addiction Biology at Imperial College London and Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist at Central North West London NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement: "This is the largest trial of its kind in the world and builds on our earlier, smaller positive trial. We currently have few effective treatment options for people with alcoholism, and not all of these work for everyone.

Not only did the earlier study show that ketamine and therapy were safe for people with severe alcohol use disorder, but it also found that the participants stayed completely sober - there was an 86 percent abstinence noted in the six-month follow-up.

The need for new treatments

A licensed medical drug, ketamine is widely used as an anesthetic and in pain relief. It is also used as a recreational drug and is classified as a Class B banned substance by the Home Office.