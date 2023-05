It is human to not want to age. We are known to seek “remedies” to slow aging, from creams to fillers to superfoods to even tales of the Resurrection stone.

Although most of these remedies sell tales of a young front, there’s been little stopping Sarcopenia— the aging of our muscles. Perhaps that’s about to change.

Researchers at the Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI) at Monash University studied the African killifish and revealed our muscles reverse to an “early-life” state towards the end of our lives, essentially slowing mortality.

“As such, there is a pressing need to understand the mechanisms that drive sarcopenia, following which suitable medical interventions to promote healthy muscle aging can be identified and implemented,” said Peter Currie, professor at Monash University, who led the research along with Dr. Avnika Ruparelia, Senior Lecturer, Anatomy and Physiology, University of Melbourne. The global population is expected to age with intense sarcopenia.