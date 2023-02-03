Low libido cure: How one injection can transform sex drive

Unfortunately, most people are not even aware they have HSDD. Plus, both men and women shy away from admitting or sharing such problems. This puts a lot of stress on their minds, and it further affects their mental health and love life.

Explaining this in detail, one of the senior study authors and a faculty of Medicine at Imperial, Dr. Alexander Comninos, said, “Low sexual desire can be distressing and so result in HSDD. This can have a major detrimental impact on relationships, mental health, and fertility. Even though it is relatively common, treatment options in women are limited, carry significant side effects, and in some cases can be harmful to even try.”

He further added, “In men, there are currently no licensed treatments and none on the horizon. Therefore, there is a real unmet need to find new, safer, and more effective therapies for this distressing condition for both women and men seeking treatment.”

Kisspeptin’s role in the human body

Kisspeptin hormone is naturally found in the human body, where it regulates the release of sex hormones and ensures normal reproductive functions. It plays a vital role in the onset of puberty in both males and females. Furthermore, the researchers claim this hormone can also boost sexual pathways in the brain which decides the sex drive in humans.

“Kisspeptin can serve to increase feelings of romantic love and reward processing in the posterior cingulate cortex, thereby reducing sexual aversion in women with HSDD. Our study shows that kisspeptin can boost brain activity related to attraction, and intriguingly this boosting effect is even greater in men with a low sexual quality of life,” the authors note in their previous studies.