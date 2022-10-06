US researchers grow brain organoids in a lab, just like they would develop in the fetus

Insights into autism

Shcheglovotiv's team used organoids to investigate the effects of genetic abnormality associated with autism spectrum disorder. They engineered the organoid to have lower levels of the SHANK3 gene.

The autism organoid appeared normal at the outset but showed some distinct traits. The neurons were hyperactive and fired more often in response to stimuli, while some signs indicated that the neurons did not pass signals to other neurons. The researchers also found that specific molecular pathways responsible for adhering cells to each other were also disrupted.

The researchers are confident that such organoid systems will aid in a better understanding of the brain, its development, and what goes wrong during disease. "We’re beginning to understand how complex neural structures in the human brain arise from simple progenitors,” said Yueqi Wang, a former doctoral student at the university. “And we’re able to measure disease-related phenotypes using 3D organoids that are derived from stem cells containing genetic mutations.”

The research findings were published today in the journal Nature Communications.

Abstract

Human telencephalon is an evolutionarily advanced brain structure associated with many uniquely human behaviors and disorders. However, cell lineages and molecular pathways implicated in human telencephalic development remain largely unknown. We produce human telencephalic organoids from stem cell-derived single neural rosettes and investigate telencephalic development under normal and pathological conditions. We show that single neural rosette-derived organoids contain pallial and subpallial neural progenitors, excitatory and inhibitory neurons, as well as macroglial and periendothelial cells, and exhibit predictable organization and cytoarchitecture. We comprehensively characterize the properties of neurons in SNR-derived organoids and identify transcriptional programs associated with the specification of excitatory and inhibitory neural lineages from a common pool of NPs early in telencephalic development. We also demonstrate that neurons in organoids with a hemizygous deletion of an autism- and intellectual disability-associated gene SHANK3 exhibit intrinsic and excitatory synaptic deficits and impaired expression of several clustered protocadherins. Collectively, this study validates SNR-derived organoids as a reliable model for studying human telencephalic cortico-striatal development and identifies intrinsic, synaptic, and clustered protocadherin expression deficits in human telencephalic tissue with SHANK3 hemizygosity.