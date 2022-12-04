Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment

“It has taken a long time to get to this stage but hopefully results from these trials will mean that, in a few years, we might be able to offer tissue transplants as standard treatments for Parkinson’s,” told The Observer Prof Roger Barker, of Cambridge University. “It is certainly a promising approach.”

According to the Parkinson’s foundation, it is estimated that at least one million people in the United States suffer from Parkinson’s disease and roughly six million worldwide.

The disease occurs when nerve cells that supply dopamine to the brain start to die.

Because dopamine carries signals to the part of the brain that controls movement and coordination, decreased dopamine levels lead to the cardinal motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease: resting tremor, generalized slowness (bradykinesia), and stiffness of the limbs (cogwheel rigidity).

Currently, the drug L-dopa replaces some of the lost functions of dopamine cells and is used as a treatment but it becomes less effective over the years. Researchers have been looking for a long time for new treatments.