Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the most common causes of poor eyesight, blurred vision, and blindness in middle and old-age individuals. A team of scientists at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has figured out a way to treat this condition using cultured retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells.

In their latest study, the ARU team demonstrated a method that allowed them to grow RPE cells on 3D nano scaffolds made of thin nanofibers that can be arranged in any orientation and replicate nerve fibers' arrangement.

In our eyes, RPE cells are located beneath the retina's photoreceptors (rods and cones). They protect and maintain the health of our retina by regulating the amount of light and essential nutrients that enter it.