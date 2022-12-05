Laser light therapy could be the key to improving short-term memory

Using electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring

The research team demonstrated how working memory improved in the research subjects after receiving the treatment for several minutes. They also used electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring to observe the changes in brain activity.

Researchers have already studied the effects of laser light treatment on working memory over the last few years and they found that tPBM treatment can increase accuracy, fasten reaction time and enhance high-order functions such as attention and emotion. The current study is significant for being the first to confirm the association between tPBM and working memory in humans.

"People with conditions like ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) or other attention-related conditions could benefit from this type of treatment, which is safe, simple, and non-invasive, with no side effects," said Dongwei Li, a visiting Ph.D. student at the University of Birmingham’s Center for Human Brain Health, and co-author of the paper, in the press release.

Memory Loss concept stock photo. Warchi/iStock

Researchers from Beijing Normal University conducted clinical trials on 90 participants between the ages of 18 and 25. While some participants received the treatment of laser light at wavelengths of 1064 nm to the right prefrontal cortex, the others were treated at a shorter wavelength, or the treatment was delivered to the left prefrontal brain. To eliminate the placebo effect, each participant was also given a sham or inactive tPBM.