The Last of Us: Scientists say a fungal pandemic is not impossible

If you don't know the plot, here it is briefly: Everyone is going about their daily activities one morning. The rioting in Jakarta is mentioned on the radio. By dusk, twitchy, demon-possessed ex-humans are on the hunt for the main character.

So, it's time to ask the real question. Is a fungal pandemic possible? For Norman Van Rhijn, a mycologist researching fungal infections at the University of Manchester, the answer is "yes," according to Insider.

"The potential is huge for what can emerge and become a pathogen," Tom Chiller, chief of the fungal disease branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Insider. "I am not going to be surprised that more fungi emerge as human pathogens that become more challenging to treat and more infectious."

Some facts about fungi

In "The Last of Us," zombies bloom with Cordyceps tendrils that sprout from their heads and mouths, reaching out for new victims. Cordyceps indeed exists. However, it only takes over the bodies and brains of other insects, most notably ants. Cordyceps cannot infect us because they cannot thrive at human body temperature. However, certain fungal species produce psychoactive chemicals and can influence human behavior.

Some fungi can have an impact on human brains and behavior. The component found in magic mushrooms that causes hallucinations, psilocybin, is perhaps the most obvious example. Ergot is a fungus that has a reputation for affecting people's minds.