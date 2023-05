A group of researchers at Leipzig University has unveiled a novel method for synthesizing cis-tetrahydrocannabinol (cis-THC), the mind-altering compound found in the cannabis plant.

Caroline Dorsch, one of the researchers behind this remarkable feat, explains that their innovative strategy allows for the production and testing of cis-tetrahydrocannabinoids, the family of compounds to which cis-THC belongs.

Up until now, synthesizing this structural class has been difficult, but the Leipzig researchers say their approach is simple, cost-effective, and nature-based, whereas previous techniques have required copious amounts of chemicals and solvents. The new approach also boasts high yields and excellent purities.

The science behind the discovery

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is a compound known as a phytocannabinoid, and back in the 1960s, researchers found that THC was responsible for the characteristic high associated with smoking marijuana.