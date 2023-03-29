Light therapy could be the key to slowing down heart aging
A recent study by the University at Buffalo researchers suggests that photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy could slow the heart's aging and delay the onset of cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and high blood pressure.
Heart disease is the primary cause of death in the United States, and nearly 20 percent of Americans over 65 years old have been diagnosed.
“The idea was to see if intervention in middle age could enable people to avoid further age-related heart deterioration,” says Praveen Arany, associate professor of oral biology in the School of Dental Medicine, in the press release.
Using an overhead LED light source
Researchers focused on heart conditions and function in middle-aged mice for the study. The findings indicated that using PBM therapy boosted heart function and reduced the thickness of the cardiac wall.
"As muscle thickens, it becomes stiffer, and the pumping action of the heart is less effective," Arany says.
Researchers used an overhead LED rather than a focused light source to expose mice to near-infrared light. The exposure occurred five days per week for two minutes each day, and it was ambient and low-dose.
One group of mice was genetically modified to develop severe heart disease, typically leading to death. But after the treatment, the progression of heart disease among these mice was halted. The most susceptible group had a 100 percent survival rate, compared to the typical survival rate of 43 percent. The findings were noteworthy, despite the study being interrupted for three months due to COVID-19, resulting in eight months of research.
How does the PBM therapy work?
The study revealed that exposure to PBM was linked to the production of a transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β1), implying that PBM prompts the activation of TGF-β1. This substance is critical to human health and disease, particularly for age-related ailments. Arany explains that TGF-β1 regulates stem cell activity, inflammation, and immune system function, which may help to explain why light therapy is effective.
One limitation of the therapy is it's only effective when administered with appropriate parameters. Specific light wavelength (color), intensity (dose), and duration of exposure must be used for efficiency and safety.
The findings have shown that carefully adjusted long-term exposure to low-dose near-infrared light, without thermal effects, may positively impact heart health and longevity. The next phase, according to Arany, is to conduct controlled clinical trials on human subjects.