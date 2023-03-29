Light therapy could be the key to slowing down heart aging

“The idea was to see if intervention in middle age could enable people to avoid further age-related heart deterioration,” says Praveen Arany, associate professor of oral biology in the School of Dental Medicine, in the press release.

Using an overhead LED light source

Researchers focused on heart conditions and function in middle-aged mice for the study. The findings indicated that using PBM therapy boosted heart function and reduced the thickness of the cardiac wall.

"As muscle thickens, it becomes stiffer, and the pumping action of the heart is less effective," Arany says.

Researchers used an overhead LED rather than a focused light source to expose mice to near-infrared light. The exposure occurred five days per week for two minutes each day, and it was ambient and low-dose.

One group of mice was genetically modified to develop severe heart disease, typically leading to death. But after the treatment, the progression of heart disease among these mice was halted. The most susceptible group had a 100 percent survival rate, compared to the typical survival rate of 43 percent. The findings were noteworthy, despite the study being interrupted for three months due to COVID-19, resulting in eight months of research.