Livers from old-age donors can function for more than 100 years

The researchers studied about 253,406 transplanted livers and noticed a special group comprised of livers that had lived for more than 100 years in total (age before transplantation + age after transplantation). Some of the livers in the group even managed to survive for 108 years, which means that the livers could be transplanted to another human being after the death of the first recipient.

What's more surprising is that the identified centurion (age equal to more than 100 years) livers were transplanted from donors with an average age of 84.7 years. Generally, it is believed that organs from young donors are likely to last longer, but the findings from the current study represent a totally different picture, especially in the case of liver transplants.

What makes old livers so special?

When a person's liver stops functioning due to an injury or a liver disease, doctors replace the organ with a healthy liver from another person. The liver donor could be either a dead or a living person. In the latter case, generally, a part of the donor's liver is taken away and placed inside the recipient's body.

Since the liver is a regenerative organ having the power to regrow itself, the small and remaining portions of the liver inside the donor and recipient's bodies grow into fully-functional healthy livers. However, not every liver transplant operation is successful because a recipient's body could reject the graft due to various factors. For instance, sometimes the genetic makeup of a donated liver is very different from the liver that is replaced, and this makes the immune system of the recipient's body attack and rejects the transplanted organ.