Being lonely and unhappy quickens the aging process more than smoking

Scientists just confirmed that prolonged loneliness and unhappiness could accelerate the aging process of an individual, according to a study published in the journal Aging-US.

Accumulated molecular damage makes a major contribution to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases, which might result in accelerated aging in some people. However, this process might be detected before things take a turn through digital models of aging (aging clocks).

Scientists from the U.S. and China, along with Deep Longevity, a company focused on providing people longer and healthier lives, have measured the effects of different factors on the pace of aging, such as loneliness, restless sleep, and feeling unhappy.

Mental state to head off smoking

The team modeled a new aging clock trained on blood and biometric data of 11,914 Chinese adults, and the results were both expected and surprising.

People who smoke and those with a history of stroke, liver and lung diseases turned out to have aging acceleration. Now, this part looks like no surprise. However, people who are in a vulnerable mental state seemed to have it too, and the aforementioned psychological and psychosocial factors were shown to increase one's biological age more than smoking did.