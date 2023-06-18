Longer naps lead to higher incidence of obesity, finds new study

A team of Spanish scientists have found an unusual connection between long naps and obesity. The research was conducted with more than 3,000 Spaniards from Murcia.

This is according to a report by Euronews published on Sunday.

The study revealed that those who took long naps (more than 30 minutes) had a 2 percent higher body mass index, a 23 percent higher risk of obesity and a 40 percent higher risk of metabolic syndrome.

"Long naps are associated with an increase in the body mass index of metabolic syndrome, triglycerides, glucose and blood pressure,” said Marta Garaulet, author of the study and Professor of Physiology at the University of Murcia, Spain.