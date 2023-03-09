Exposure to low-dose radiation linked to increased heart disease risk

A link between low radiation levels and heart disease

While it is well known that exposure to high radiation levels can harm the heart, scientific evidence now links low radiation levels to heart disease. This includes instances such as exposure to scatter radiation from radiotherapy or working in the nuclear industry.

For the analysis, an international team of scientists analyzed scientific databases to identify studies investigating the potential connections between various cardiovascular diseases and exposure to radiation, primarily from radiotherapy and occupational sources.

Considering critical factors such as the individual's age at the time of exposure, scientists discovered consistent evidence that a higher radiation dose was associated with a greater risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The risk increase was proportional to the amount of radiation received, spanning a wide range of radiation doses.

The study discovered that the risk of developing cardiovascular disease increased with the amount of radiation exposure, with each gray (Gy) of radiation increasing the relative risk. Furthermore, for specific types of cardiovascular disease, the risk was higher for lower doses of radiation (less than 0.1 Gy) and when exposure occurred over an extended period (multiple exposures over hours to years).

The underlying mechanisms are not well understood

According to the authors, the underlying mechanisms behind the cardiovascular effects of radiation, even at high doses, are not well understood.

They also recognize that few studies have explored how lifestyle and medical risk factors, such as smoking, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, could potentially modify the risk of developing cardiovascular disease from radiation exposure. So there is still a need for further research in this area.