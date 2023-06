A potent lung cancer pill has shown promise to cut the risk of death by half, as per clinical trial results.

The findings of the phase-3 clinical trials were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco) in Chicago. And the trials were led by Yale University, according to a press release.

This new drug, called osimertinib, is manufactured by the pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca and sold under the name Tagrisso.

The trial results

The pill was specially developed to treat the most common type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer. Patients with this cancer typically have a specific mutation of the EGFR gene(Epidermal growth factor receptors).