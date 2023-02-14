Non-hormonal reversible male contraceptive shows promise in mice

"Men require more options, especially on-demand and readily reversible ones so that they can more actively participate in family planning. Enriching the contraceptive landscape will also benefit females, who have more options right now, but most of them are based on hormones and suffer from heavy side effects," lead researcher Melanie Balbach told Interesting Engineering.

Testing the male-contraceptive on mice

The researchers identified a compound named TDI-11861 that inhibits soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC), an enzyme that controls the mobility and maturity of sperm cells in mammals. They tested the compound on mice to observe its effect on their fertility and sexual activity.

They injected and orally fed TDI-11861 to a group of male mice and then allowed the subjects to copulate with female mice. About 30 minutes post-copulation, they examined the sperm cells in mice bodies and those that were released in females' genital tracts during copulation.

They noticed that TDI-11861 made the sperm cells almost immotile and prevented them from maturing. The enzyme was successful in preventing sperm activity.

When about two and a half hours passed since the sAC inhibitor was injected into the mice, the sperm cells started showing some motility. However, it took the cells 24 hours to completely regain their motility.

None of the female mice who mated with the male mice within 2.5 hours of the latter receiving the sAC inhibitor got pregnant. About 50 different matings were studied during the experiment, and not a single pregnancy was reported.