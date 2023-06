"I need to take you to the operating room," the doctor said to Donnie Adams when he visited the hospital three days after a relative had bitten him on the thigh.

A lot of things had changed over those three days. Adams had gone to a family gathering where a fight broke out between two of his relatives. He meddled and tried to break up the fight. Much to his surprise, he was bitten by one of his family members. The bite was fairly small, about the size of a quarter. He didn’t think much of it and went to the hospital for a tetanus shot and antibiotics on the same day.