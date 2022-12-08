The story of the man who took over 40,000 ecstasy pills over 9 years

They reported that the man then suffered from prominent physical and mental health side effects, such as extreme memory problems, paranoia, hallucinations and depression, as well as painful muscle rigidity around his neck and jaw, which often prevented him from opening his mouth.

Now, a new interview with the British style magazine The Face has surfaced where Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why the man’s story is still so fascinating after all these years.

“For the first two years, he took five tablets every weekend,” Kouimtsidis wrote in the report. ​“It escalated to an average daily use of three-and-a-half tablets for the next three years, and further to an average of 25 tablets daily over the next four years.”

Memory difficulties

“[Mr A] was brought to my attention because of his memory difficulties. That was his main problem,” Kouimtsidis further told The Face. “At that point, he was 37 and stopped taking any pills for seven years because kept collapsing at parties.”

The doctor explained that back then he suffered from several episodes of ​“tunnel vision” which eventually morphed into ​“severe panic attacks, recurrent anxiety, depression, muscle rigidity (particularly at the neck and jaw levels), functional hallucinations and paranoid ideation.”

Although ecstasy is not considered a particularly dangerous drug, but large amounts of any substance are bound to bring problems. “It is far less dangerous than many other drugs,” Kouimtsidis said. ​