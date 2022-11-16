Marijuana and e-cigarettes could be just as harmful to the heart as traditional cigarettes

But according to a new study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, the harmful effects of e-cigarettes and marijuana on the heart are similar to those of tobacco cigarettes.

"We found that cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and marijuana greatly interfere with the electrical activity, structure, and neural regulation of the heart," said lead author Huiliang Qiu, MD, Ph.D., a postdoctoral scholar in the UCSF Division of Cardiology.

"Often, any single change can lead to arrhythmia disease. Unfortunately, these adverse effects on the heart are quite comprehensive."

Exposing rats to various smokes

The heart must pump blood efficiently with the correct timing to function properly. Thanks to the nerves that control it, the heart has its own electrical control system. Plus, it has the ability of electrical impulses to move through the heart muscle in a way that synchronizes the entire heart to time the pumping correctly.

When the heart can't handle the electrical signals correctly, it can result in life-threatening arrhythmias since different regions of the heart will act asynchronously — essentially fighting against each other rather than functioning as a single efficient pump.

In this study, the research team employed rats to conduct an eight-week trial during which they exposed rats to Marlboro Red cigarette smoke, "vapor" from the popular e-cigarette JUUL, aerosol from the heated tobacco product IQOS, marijuana smoke, and smoke from modified marijuana that lacks all cannabinoids, compared to just air.