Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm

Increase in AF risk due to substance use

The research team examined data from diagnostic codes from California's every hospital admission, emergency room visit, and medical procedure between 2005 and 2015. In the end, they identified nearly one million people who developed AF during this period.

The UCSF scientists found that marijuana users were 35 percent more likely to develop AF later on. These rates increased to 61 percent in cocaine users, 76 percent in opiates users, and 86 percent in methamphetamine users.

“Despite exhibiting a weaker association with incident AF than the other substances, cannabis use still exhibited an association of similar or greater magnitude to risk factors like dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus, and chronic kidney disease. Furthermore, those with cannabis use exhibited similar relative risk of incident AF as those with traditional tobacco use,” the researchers reported in the study paper.

“To my knowledge, this is the first study to look at marijuana use as a predictor of future atrial fibrillation risk,” said principal investigator Gregory Marcus, MD, MAS, a UCSF professor of Medicine with the Division of Cardiology.

Inhaled substances may contribute to the risk

The use of cocaine or methamphetamine has previously been linked to sudden cardiac death due to profound disruptions in the orderly electrical signaling and pumping within the heart’s other chambers, the ventricles. However, there is no demonstrated mechanism for how the use of marijuana triggers cardiac arrhythmias.