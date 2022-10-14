A mathematical model could make a new epoch in stem cell treatments

“The big question in the field is which changes first, the epigenome or the transcriptome,” said Joshua Welch, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics at the U-M Medical School.

Published in Nature Biotechnology on October 13, the study demonstrates a mathematical model may be used to estimate the timing.

Cells under a microscope. luismmolina/iStock

Why are they moving so slowly?

Of course, there are many reasons why scientists are so lingering, but basically, it's about the properties of DNA and RNA.

The genome adjusts the shape of chromatin, the tightly wound bundle that houses the DNA, in response to cues from the environment that tell it what to express and when to express it. This means that the genome doesn't only carry out the instructions written in its DNA. The epigenome is the name given to these molecular signals.

Researchers were unable to observe gene expression in a single cell until recently. They can today because of single-cell sequencing technology. The cell is destroyed when it is measured, thus it is still difficult to visualize the timing of changes.

“To address this, we developed an approach based on models in basic physics,” explained Welch, “treating the cells like they are masses moving through space and we are trying to estimate their velocity.”

The model, named "MultiVelo", predicts the direction and speed of the molecular changes the cells are undergoing.