Study finds meat bacteria behind half a million UTIs in the US every year

Led by scientists Lance Price and Cindy Liu, the researchers used a new genomic approach to track the origins of the E.coli infections, according to a release.

"We’re used to the idea that foodborne E.coli can cause outbreaks of diarrhea, but the concept of foodborne E.coli causing urinary tract infections seems strange—that is, until you recognize that raw meat is often riddled with the E.coli strains that cause these infections," Price, a professor of environmental and occupational health and director of the GW Antibiotic Resistance Action Center who formerly was a researcher at Northern Arizona University, said in a statement. "Our study provides compelling evidence that dangerous E. coli strains are making their way from food animals to people through the food supply and making people sick—sometimes really sick."

Women have urinary tract infections up to 30 times more often than men do, according to the Office on Women’s Health.

85 percent of UTIs are caused by E. coli, and eight percent of these are from meat

The important question is how did E.coli contaminate the meat. When food animals are slaughtered, the bacteria that live in their guts, including E.coli, can defile the meat products and put people at risk.

Between January 2012 and December 2012, the researchers analyzed data from retail meat samples. They looked at 1,188 samples of E.coli from humans and 1,923 samples from meat that included chicken, turkey, and pork purchased from Flagstaff, Arizona. Urine and blood E.coli isolates were collected from patients hospitalized at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center for urinary tract infections.