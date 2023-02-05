Medical breakthrough: Mini human guts grown inside mice

It’s not the first time researchers at Cincinnati Children’s make such an advancement in organoids (miniature replicas of human organs). In 2010, the institution became the first in the world to create a working intestinal organoid.

Containing human cells

Since organoids contain human cells and exhibit some of the same structures and functions as real organs, scientists everywhere are using them to study how organs develop, how diseases occur and how drugs work.

“It’s incredibly important that when we are trying to create these platforms for testing drug efficacy and drug side effects in human tissue models that we actually make sure that we are as close to, and as complete as, the tissue in which the drug will work eventually in our human body. So, adding the immune system is an important part of that,” told Wired Pradipta Ghosh, director of the Humanoid Center of Research Excellence at the University of California San Diego School, which is engineering human organoids to test drugs. Ghosh was not part of the new study.

Helmrath and his team started with induced pluripotent stem cells, which can turn into any type of body tissue, and fed them a specific molecular cocktail to coax them into transforming into intestinal cells. They ended up with some organoid spheres that the team then carefully transplanted into mice.