The successful testing of a meningitis vaccine has raised new hopes for saving the lives of thousands of people in Africa, and other regions of the world. Meningitis leads to inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The new NmCV-5 vaccine is expected to be rolled out in the coming months. This effective and affordable vaccine is developed by the Serum Institute of India and PATH (health organization).

The results of the phase 3 vaccine trial were recently announced and published in the journal New England Journal of Medicine.

The trial, conducted in 2021, included 1,800 people (aged two to 29) in Mali and the Gambia. After 28 days, the immune responses induced by a single dose of this new vaccine were found to be greater than those generated by MenACWY-D shots. The findings demonstrated that the vaccine boosted immune protection against all five strains of meningococcal bacteria, which causes meningitis A, C, W, Y, and X.